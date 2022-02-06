Aston Villa assistant Michael Beale has admitted he is ready for Villa to get back to real action with the visit of Leeds United, following a friendly against Molde.

The Norwegian side headed to Villa Park to lock horns with Steven Gerrard’s side in a friendly encounter on Saturday, with Aston Villa using the occasion to remain sharp for Wednesday’s meeting with Leeds.

It ended 3-1 to Aston Villa, with goals from Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins.

Beale is now looking forward to welcoming Leeds to Villa Park in the Premier League on Wednesday, with the return of “the real action”.

“A really good workout vs Molde – now back to the real action”, the Villa assistant wrote on Twitter.

“Looking forward to seeing you all back at Villa Park on Wednesday for the visit of Leeds United.”

Aston Villa grabbed a 1-0 win away at Everton on their last league outing and Gerrard will be keen for back-to-back victories when Leeds visit.

Leeds though won their last away game, edging out David Moyes’ top four chasing West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium.