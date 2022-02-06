Rangers new boy Aaron Ramsey has hailed the Gers’ performance in their 5-0 drubbing of Hearts at Ibrox and is looking forward to being back at the ground on Wednesday.

Having suffered defeat to Celtic in the Old Firm derby in midweek, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was looking for a reaction from his players against the Jambos.

He got it in the form of a 5-0 drubbing, with goals from Alfredo Morelos (two), Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala highlighting arguably Rangers’ best performance of the season.

What a performance! Ibrox Thank you, see you Wednesday 🙌🏼💙 @RangersFC pic.twitter.com/RKD4Hatb2X — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) February 6, 2022

Headline-grabbing January arrival Ramsey came on for his debut in the 76th minute and was thrilled to be part of the commanding performance at Ibrox.

Ramsey, who is relishing Wednesday’s meeting with Hibernian, also at home, posted photographs and wrote on Twitter: “What a performance!

“Ibrox Thank you, see you Wednesday.”

The result means Rangers remain just a single point behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table as they look to overhaul the Bhoys and take control of the title race once again.

All eyes will be on whether Van Bronckhorst chooses to start Ramsey against Hibs or trusts the same side which did the job against Hearts.