Frank Lampard has defended Dele Alli from criticism from the likes Ally McCoist, Alan Brazil and Glen Hoddle aimed at the Everton new boy’s lifestyle choices outside of football.

Alli moved to Goodison Park on deadline day of the winter transfer window on permanent basis, and is now looking to breath life into his faltering career under Lampard, following a few seasons at Tottenham Hotspur where he struggled with his form.

The 25-year-old is yet to kick a ball for the Toffees, but has come under fire from former footballers and coaches in the likes of Brazil, McCoist and Hoddle for the way he dressed during his presentation at Goodison Park and for his choice of ride to come to training.

However, Toffees boss Lampard has defended Alli and has made it clear that as long as he is ready to give his all for the club, works hard on the training pitch and respects the fans and his team-mates, he is not bothered about his lifestyle choices.

Lampard added that he has a lot of respect for all the former players and coaches that have a point of view on how Alli should act at his new club, but stressed he is only focused on the player’s performance and mentality on the pitch.

Asked about Alli being criticised for things outside of football, Lampard told a press conference: “I have heard some of the reaction and I have got a lot of respect for everyone who has spoken.

“Ex-players, people that I respect and admire in Ally McCoist, Alan Brazil, these people, Glen Hoddle, I would never go against their word.

“But when you are working closely with players and working with Dele, my personal opinion is that I do not care what car he drives, what clothes he wears as long as I get a lad that comes to training every day, wants to improve every day, respects the club and respects his team-mates and then produce and give everything to produce.”

Both Alli and fellow Everton new boy Donny van de Beek are part of the Everton squad to face fellow relegation strugglers Newcastle United on Tuesday at St James’ Park.