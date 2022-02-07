Newcastle United are tipped to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new director of football after he resigned from his job at Brighton & Hove Albion, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies have been conducting a hunt for a director of football and were unable to get one in place for the January transfer window.

Now though Ashworth is set for the role and he has resigned from his post at Brighton.

The Seagulls have confirmed his resignation from the club and are clear he will have to start a period of gardening leave before taking up a role elsewhere.

It remains to be seen when Ashworth will be able to be confirmed as Newcastle’s director of football.

He has a reputation for identifying young players and the Magpies will be hoping he can help them to land up and coming starlets over the coming years.

Newcastle are currently involved in a battle to survive in the Premier League and Ashworth could have to focus on players to help the club win promotion from the Championship if they go down.

The Magpies did business with Brighton during the January transfer window when they splashed £13m to capture defender Dan Burn from the Seagulls.