Newcastle United new boy Bruno Guimaraes has revealed that countryman Joelinton has taken him under his wing since arriving at St James’ Park and is helping him settle into his new home.

A significant chunk of Newcastle’s January transfer expenditure in the £90m range was on midfielder Guimaraes, who joined from Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

It is the Brazil international’s first stint in England and he is expected to play a key role under boss Eddie Howe in the remaining Premier League games, as the Magpies look to ensure top flight survival.

Guimaraes, who will start to adapt to the cut and thrust of English football, was welcomed to Tyneside by a familiar face as he revealed that countryman Joelinton has taken him under his wing and has been helping him settle in at St James’ Park.

“I’m really enjoying it”, Guimaraes told a press conference while discussing his initial days on Tyneside.

“I’ve got my colleagues helping me to communicate sometimes in Spanish, sometimes in English.

“Joelinton has been helping me settle in with my new team-mates.”

Howe has utilised Joelinton in midfield in recent games, and Guimaraes has stressed he is hoping to build a strong partnership with his countryman and string a together a Brazilian double act for the fans in the second half of this season.

“I really hope we [me and Joelinton] can have a great Brazilian double act here at Newcastle.”

The Toon army will be hoping Guimaraes will be able to make an immediate impact under Howe in the coming games and help turn the fortunes around at the club soon.