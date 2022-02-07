Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he values the willingness showed by the Leeds United hierarchy to invest more money into their squad last month, although they were unable to make new signings.

Despite dealing with injury issues to a number of key players, the Whites were unable to add any new players to their first team, having failed with multiple offers for Red Bull Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson.

However, even though Leeds suffered a blow in their pursuit of the midfielder, they were also able to keep hold of their key players in January, even turning down bids for Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

And Leeds boss Bielsa has stressed that being able ward off transfer interest for some of their most important players last month was very valuable for the team.

Although, they failed to bolster their squad, Bielsa highlighted that the club’s hierarchy were fully backing him in January, and were willing to support him by investing more money into the team, something which he values deeply.

Asked about his thoughts on the winter transfer window, Bielsa told a press conference: “It’s very valuable that we were able to keep the players that were wanted by other teams.

“That in itself has importance.

“With respect to no signings coming in, the possibility to improve the squad wasn’t there.

“The club made the necessary efforts and they also showed a willingness to contribute, a willingness to invest more money, so as a result I can only value everything that has been done.”

Leeds are tipped to launch another swoop for Aaronson next summer as they look to strengthen their midfield, but Bielsa’s immediate focus will be on helping the team maintain their top flight status this season.