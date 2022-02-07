Leeds United are braced for transfer interest in a number of their key players, including the likes of Illan Meslier, Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips in the summer, according to The Athletic.

The Whites had a quiet January transfer window in terms of senior incomings and outgoings, although a number of youth player left on loan.

Leeds failed with their efforts to snap up Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg last month, despite tabling multiple offers, while they also rejected offers from Premier League rivals West Ham United for Phillips and Raphinha.

Although the Yorkshire giants managed to keep hold of their key players last month, they are aware of the possibility of more clubs being interested in snaring away their stars in upcoming windows.

And Leeds are expecting the likes of Meslier, Raphinha and Phillips to attract strong transfer interest from elsewhere when the window swings open next summer.

The Elland Road outfit are locked in talks with the Brazilian winger over renewing his contract, while Phillips and his entourage are also expecting an improved contract offer from the club.

Shot-stopper Meslier put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal at Leeds in August, which will see him remains at the club until the summer of 2026.

Leeds are determined to keep hold of their key players as they have ambitions of pushing for Europe next season, provided they maintain their top flight status this term and it remains to be seen whether they will receive any bids for their players next summer.