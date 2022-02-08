Niklas Sule, who was wanted by Chelsea and Newcastle United, asked for more money from non-German clubs than he has accepted at Borussia Dortmund.

Sule is out of contract at Bayern Munich this coming summer and his situation sparked fierce interest in securing his services from a host of clubs.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wanted to take Sule to Stamford Bridge, while Newcastle were also keen on landing the highly rated defender.

Sule has disappointed his Premier League suitors by choosing to remain within the Bundesliga with an agreement to sign for Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The defender though is accepting less money at Dortmund than he demanded from non-German sides, according to Transfermarkt.

Sule is taking €8m per year plus €2m in bonus payments at Dortmund, while he asked for up to €15m per year from non-German clubs; it is unclear if any non-German side were willing to meet his demands.

The defender is claimed to want to join Dortmund because he is eager for a fresh challenge.

Sule has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this season and has clocked 159 outings in total during his time at the Bavarian giants.