Fixture: Burnley vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League encounter with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Burnley are rock bottom of the Premier League table with just 13 points from 19 outings and are desperate to start to climb the standings.

Sean Dyche’s side were held to a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor by Watford at the weekend and have lost their last five league games at home against Manchester United, without scoring a goal.

The Red Devils arrive at Turf Moor with the record of having scored in all eleven of their away league games this term and netted three times in their last match on the road, beating Brentford 3-1.

Alex Telles and Fred miss out tonight after registering positive covid tests.

Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while at the back Rangnick selects Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw as full-backs, with Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire as centre-backs.

Midfield sees the Red Devils deploy Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, while Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani lead the attack.

If Rangnick wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Mata.

Manchester United Team vs Burnley

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba; Sancho, Rashford, Cavani

Substitutes: Henderson, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Elanga, Ronaldo