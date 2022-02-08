Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Everton manager Frank Lampard has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Newcastle United in a crunch Premier League fixture tonight.

Lampard had an instant impact at Everton at the weekend as the Toffees thrashed Brentford 4-1 in the FA Cup and he will now look to carry the momentum into the league.

Everton are 16th in the league standings, four points better off than 19th placed Newcastle, while they also have a game in hand on the Magpies.

Lampard is without defender Ben Godfrey, along with midfielders Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal this evening, while at the back Lampard selects a three of Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane, with Seamus Coleman and Andros Townsend as wing-backs.

In midfield, Lampard looks towards Andre Gomes and Allan, while Demarai Gray and Richarlison are deployed with Anthony Gordon.

If Lampard needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench to call for, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dele Alli.

Everton Team vs Newcastle United

Pickford, Coleman, Townsend, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Gomes, Allan, Gray, Richarlison, Gordon

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Branthwaite, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin