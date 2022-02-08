Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed that midfielder Ryan Jack will miss Wednesday night’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Hibernian.

Jack shone during Rangers’ 5-0 drubbing of Hibs’ city rivals Hearts at Ibrox at the weekend and fans have been keen to see the midfielder continue making an impact.

Van Bronckhorst though revealed that Jack will not be ready to take on Hibernian on Wednesday night as he has a knock to his ankle that he picked up against Hearts.

The Dutchman though does not feel that Jack’s injury is serious and all eyes will be on a speedy return for the influential Rangers midfielder.

Van Bronckhorst, confirming the blow, told a press conference: “Ryan Jack is out after a problem with his ankle, he will be out of the squad for tomorrow.

“I don’t think it is serious, he got a knock during the game.

“It is not a serious injury.”

Rangers showed intent in the Scottish Premiership title race with their trashing of Hearts and Van Bronckhorst will not want his side to lose momentum against Hibernian.

Hibs arrive at Ibrox having not managed to register a win in their last five league games, losing three of those.