Fixture: West Ham United vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Roy Hodgson’s Watford outfit this evening at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have seen their push for a top four finish in the Premier League hit choppy waters and eyebrows were raised over the club not making any signings during the January transfer window.

They have lost back to back league games and were taken to extra-time by Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Moyes will want his side to get back on track, but they face a Watford side who recorded a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Burnley in their last outing and are boosted by the experienced Hodgson.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while at the back Moyes selects Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Kurt Zouma and Michael Dawson in the centre.

The Hammers have Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in midfield, while also picked are Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, with Michail Antonio leading the attack.

Moyes can look to his bench if he wants to shake things up, with options including Alex Kral and Issa Diop.

West Ham United Team vs Watford

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Johnson, Fredericks, Diop, Noble, Kral, Lanzini, Vlasic, Yarmolenko