Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that he is looking forward to going up against a vastly experienced manager in Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and stressed he has prepared his team to face the best version of the Whites, despite their injury situation.

Leeds will return to Premier League action midweek when they travel to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

The Villa Park clash has also set the stage for new Premier League manager in Gerrard going up against a vastly experienced foe in Bielsa on the tactical battlefield.

And Gerrard has insisted he is very much looking forward to competing against the Argentine and added that he wants to learn a lot more about him, given the lengthy career he has had.

“To have the career that he [Bielsa] has had, I’d love to know a lot more”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“To compete against him is something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Gerrard admitted that fate has dealt Leeds a bad hand when it comes to injuries this season, but stressed prepares his side to go up against the best version of the opposition.

“They have really talented players; dangerous players and they haven’t had the best of luck in terms of injuries.

“We always prepare for the best version of the opposition.”

While Leeds are looking for three points to get as far away from the relegation spots, Gerrard’s side are keen on securing a top ten finish and possibly a spot in the top six.