Neil Lennon has revealed that what impressed him the most from Newcastle United in their 3-1 Premier League win over Everton was the Magpies’ stamina.

Newcastle headed into the Premier League contest against Everton on Tuesday evening in need of a win to continue the momentum from their victory over Leeds United.

And the Magpies answered boss Eddie Howe’s call on the pitch with a 3-1 win over Everton, with a performance that could have seen the home side win by a greater margin.

Lennon admits that Newcastle’s stamina caught his eye because when he has seen them this season they have often wilted in the second half of games; he feels the St James’ Park faithful played a role.

He said post match on BBC Radio 5 live: “What impressed me more than anything was their stamina, which I’ve looked at when I’ve watched Newcastle.

“They seem to wilt at times, in second halves, but there was no sign of that tonight.

“With the crowd roaring them on they got their energy from that.

“They played very powerfully and deserved the win.”

Next up for Newcastle is a visit from Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, followed by a trip to the capital to take on top four chasing West Ham United.

They round out February by another trip to London, to play Brentford.