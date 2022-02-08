Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits that Aaron Ramsey’s quality is clear to see on the training pitch, but he remains short of being ready to start on Wednesday.

The Gers stunned Scottish football by seeing off competition from several other clubs to land Ramsey on a loan deal from Juventus until the end of the season.

Fans were hoping to see the Wales international start at the weekend in Rangers’ 5-0 drubbing of Hearts, but he came on as a substitute.

And a similar fate could await Ramsey on Wednesday night against Hibernian as Van Bronckhorst, who stressed his quality is clear to see, revealed he is not ready to start.

Van Bronckhorst, asked about Ramsey starting, told a press conference: “Ramsey is not quite ready to start yet.

“You can see his quality in training and in his early minutes.

“He is improving every day and it is great to see the improvements in only a week.”

The Rangers boss also provided an update on long term absentee Filip Helander, explaining he is close to a return: “Helander is really close to start getting minutes again.

“Hopefully, we can get him involved at the weekend.”

Rangers fans will be hoping to see Ramsey make a big impact against Hibs on Wednesday night, even if it comes from the bench.