Malang Sarr’s representative has revealed that Thomas Tuchel’s presence at Chelsea played a part in the defender staying at Stamford Bridge last summer.

The 23-year-old defender was expected to be again loaned out last year but he stayed on at Chelsea for the season.

While still not a regular, Sarr has impressed in the limited opportunities he has received this term and has started two of their last three Premier League games.

A member of the defender’s camp claimed that the plan was to find another loan club for Sarr last summer but admitted that the offers on their table did not suit the player at that moment.

He stressed that given the problems with Covid, Sarr was always expecting to get more games this season, but insisted that Tuchel was also a key reason as the Chelsea coach is known for giving young players opportunities.

The defender’s representative told French sports daily L’Equipe: “During last summer, we tried to loan him again but the offers we received from France and Germany didn’t suit us.

“We, therefore, decided to leave him at Chelsea, thinking that he would have opportunities because of the problems linked to Covid but also because Thomas Tuchel gives young players a chance if they have the right state of mind.”

Sarr has made eleven appearances in all competitions this season and is expected to play more in the second half of the campaign.