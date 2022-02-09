Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted as Barcelona are unlikely to sign Franck Kessie due to his wage demands, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Ivorian’s situation is being closely monitored by several clubs across Europe as he will be out of contract at the end of the season.

AC Milan have so far failed to convince the player to sign a new deal with the club and there is an expectation that he could leave in the summer on a free transfer.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who want to snap him up on a free transfer but there were claims that he is close to agreeing on a deal with Barcelona.

However, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are not expecting to sign the player in the summer as things stand.

Kessie has rejected a contract offer worth €5m per season from AC Milan and wants a better deal.

For the moment, Barcelona do not have the capacity to offer terms between than those he recently rejected.

The Catalan giants are working on a tight budget and they are not in a position to meet Kessie’s wage demands.

They are continuing to monitor his situation and will again assess the player at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Juventus have also been linked with an interest in the AC Midfielder.