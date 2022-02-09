Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton in the Premier League this evening.

Antonio Conte is looking for his side to remain in the hunt for the top four and the Italian will want nothing less than three points tonight.

Spurs will fancy their chances of breaching the Saints backline as the visitors have now gone eleven Premier League games without keeping a clean sheet.

Conte continues to have to make do without Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham this evening, while at the back Conte picks a three of Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies, with Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon wing-backs.

In midfield, Tottenham field Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, along with Harry Winks, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte can look to his bench tonight if changes are needed and his options include Dejan Kulusevski and Joe Rodon.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton

Lloris, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Doherty, Sessegnon, Rodon, White, Bentancur, Bergwijn, Kulusevski, Scarlett