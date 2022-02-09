Former Leeds United assistant Diego Flores is in the process of having his Championship winners medal returned after leaving it in England, according to The Athletic.

Flores arrived in England alongside Marcelo Bielsa, as the latter became the boss at Elland Road which he continues to be, though the former has now left.

The task in front of Bielsa was to win promotion to the Premier League and after playoff failure in his first season, the Whites secured automatic promotion in the 2019/20 campaign.

Not only did the Whites secure promotion , but they also won the Championship with a 10-point gap over second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

As a member of the coaching staff, Flores received a medal but when he quit the club in the summer of 2020 he did not take it with him; it was only discovered in recent months.

The Whites are working on returning his medal but the current global situation makes it difficult to travel to Argentina to deliver the medal to him personally.

The fact that Flores left his medal behind while departing only came to the notice last year and the Whites are looking at solutions to hand it over to him as soon as possible.

After taking his leave from Leeds, Flores became the head coach of Argentinean top flight side Godoy Cruz in September last year.