Simon Jordan has insisted that Manchester United’s recent form is not down to Ralf Rangnick, but due to their attacking players underperforming.

Manchester United dropped more points on Tuesday night in their quest for a place in the top four when they only managed a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Rangnick’s side played Burnley off the park in the first half and had two disallowed goals but could not keep their momentum going after the break and dropped two points under the Lancashire rain.

They also missed some glaring opportunities in their FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough and Jordan pointed out that Manchester United have missed an alarming number of chances in the last three games.

He stressed that it is clear that Manchester United’s forward players have not done enough with the number of chances they have created in recent games and their form is down to the attackers and not Rangnick.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Manchester United, in their last three games, have had 72 shots on goal and they have scored three goals.

“24 shots per game as an average against West Ham, Middlesbrough and Burnley and so you have got to look at that and say, ‘what does a coach do with that?’

“You have scored once in every 24 shots and it’s not good enough. That’s offensive players not doing their jobs.

“You have had now 72 shots on goal with 15 on target, which is one in five on target, you are looking at poor performance from so-called top-end players at Manchester United.

“I am not sure it is about disarray, miscommunication or toxic dressing rooms. It’s about people not doing their jobs very well on the pitch.

“How can you legislate for Cristiano Ronaldo missing a penalty against Middlesbrough and not even hitting the target?

“What do you do with that? You can’t say that’s the coach’s fault. It’s nothing to do with the coach, it is to do with the individual player.”

Manchester United cannot afford to drop more points ahead of facing Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.