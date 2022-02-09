Juventus are set to meet the representatives of Paulo Dybala again next week as they seek to convince him to sign a new deal, amidst interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Dybala is in the final months of his contract and could leave Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season, something which has put a host of top clubs on alert.

Juventus have been trying to convince him to sign a new deal but for the moment, there is no agreement between the two sides.

His contract situation is being closely watched by clubs such as Tottenham and Liverpool, who are prepared to pounce on him in the summer.

According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are planning to hold another summit with the player’s camp next week for more talks over a new contract.

The Argentine wants a fixed salary of €8m per season as part of the negotiations but Juventus are trying to reduce that figure.

The Serie A giants are set to offer him a contract worth €7m per year in fixed wages along with more money in terms of bonuses.

Dybala is believed to be keen on continuing at Juventus but wants his new contract to reflect his stature within the squad.

He has suitors in the Premier League but it has been claimed that even Inter are considering signing him on a free transfer in the summer.