Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has made it clear that he does not want to move to Manchester United given the rivalry between the two clubs, according to the Daily Star.

Manchester United are expected to move for a midfielder in the summer transfer window as they look to beef up their options in the middle of the park.

They have been linked with an interest in England international Phillips, who is a key man at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, Phillips is claimed to have made it clear he has no intention of leaving Leeds to join Manchester United due to the rivalry between the two clubs.

Leeds could be tested with offers for Phillips in the summer, with both Liverpool and West Ham United also credited with an interest.

The England international will not entertain a switch to Old Trafford though in news which is sure to be a boost for Leeds supporters.

Over the course of an injury-plagued season, Phillips has featured in 15 games for the Whites scoring one goal and setting one more for his team-mates.

He is claimed to be looking to sign a new contract at Leeds soon, but the jury is out on whether the Whites will be able to hold on to him in the summer window.