Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has revealed he is hoping to return to the pitch in time to face Liverpool in the Champions League, having picked up an injury to ankle in the Nerazzurri’s latest outing.

Bastoni is a fixture under Inter coach Simone Inzaghi this season in both domestic and European competitions, and started in their 2-0 Copa Italia win against Roma on Tuesday.

However, the centre-back saw his outing ending prematurely against the Giallorossi as an injury forced him off towards the end of the first half.

Following a medical inspection today, Inter have confirmed that Bastoni has sprained his right ankle.

Inter are set to host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League knockout clash in a week and the defender could miss the clash.

But, Bastoni has revealed that he is hoping to regain his fitness quickly and be able to face the Reds at the San Siro next week.

Asked by a fan whether he will be available to play against Liverpool in the Champions League, Bastoni was quoted as saying by Italian outlet FcInterNews.it: “Yes, let’s hope, come on”.

Liverpool have won all of their group games in Champions League this season and are tipped to be among the favourites to go all the way in the competition and it remains to be seen whether Bastoni will be lining up against them next Wednesday.