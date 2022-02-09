Fixture: Aston Villa vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has selected his side and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Yorkshire giants head into the clash sitting in 15th in the league standings and with a lead of six points over the drop zone, while they also boast a game in hand on three of the teams below them.

Despite being hit by injuries, Leeds did not make a single signing for their senior squad during the January transfer window and remain without key men Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford.

The Whites won 3-0 on their last visit to Villa Park, with a hat-trick from Bamford.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this evening, while in defence Bielsa picks Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as full-backs, with Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk in the centre.

Midfield sees Bielsa play Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich, while Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support Daniel James.

The Leeds boss has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts.

Leeds United Team vs Aston Villa

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Kenneh, Shackleton, Forshaw, Bate, McKinstry, Roberts, Gelhardt