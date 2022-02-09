Antonio Conte has no doubt that Tottenham Hotspur star Davinson Sanchez has what it takes to become a top defender, but insists that it is all about focus for the Colombian as he battles to improve.

The Colombian has been at the heart of the Tottenham defence on 14 of 20 occasions in the Premier League this season, in addition to another five outings in the EFL Cup and three in the Europa Conference League.

Conte, who was appointed mid-season by Tottenham, has high opinion about the player and feels that Sanchez is good both physically and technically.

The experienced manager though feels that there is scope for improvement in Sanchez’s game with the 25-year-old needing to be focused from start to finish in a particular match if he is to make good on his potential.

“He has a lot of space for improvement. He’s good physically, he’s fast. He’s good technically”, Conte said at a press conference.

“He has the right characteristics to become a top defender but he needs to be focused from start to end.

“This is the gap to him becoming a top defender.”

Sanchez will be looking to impress Conte between now and the end of the season, with the Italian tactician expected to further strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window.