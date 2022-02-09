Fixture: Aberdeen vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has selected his Celtic team to lock horns with Aberdeen in an away Scottish Premiership clash this evening.

Celtic brushed Motherwell aside at the weekend and continue to sit on top of the Scottish Premiership table, with Postecoglou eyeing another good performance at Pittodrie tonight.

Opponents Aberdeen have failed to record a win in their last three games, going down to defeat at St Mirren and Livingston.

Celtic meanwhile have been involved in tight encounters with Aberdeen at Pittodrie of late, with just a one-goal margin win in two of their last four visits, while the other two games ended in draws.

Joe Hart is between the sticks for Celtic, while in defence Postecoglou picks Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor as the full-backs. Central defence sees Celtic pair Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt.

Further up the pitch Celtic have Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley, while Liel Abada and Jota support Daizen Maeda.

Postecogolu can chop and change from the bench if needed, where options include Georgios Giakoumakis and Tom Rogic.

Celtic Team vs Aberdeen

Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Hatate, Abada, Jota, Maeda

Substitutes: Bain, Scales, Bitton, Giakoumakis, McCarthy, Rogic, Johnston, Forrest, Welsh