Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has admitted that an extra day’s rest is an advantage for Everton but stressed that the Toffees should be wary of being outworked by the Whites.

The 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Tuesday night pushed Everton closer to the relegation zone as Frank Lampard suffered a defeat in his first league game as Toffees boss.

The Merseyside club have another crucial game on Saturday when they will host Leeds at Goodison Park with four points separating the two sides in the league standings at the moment.

Leeds earned a massive point from their trip to Villa Park on Wednesday but Redfearn conceded that the extra day’s recovery time could be an advantage for the home side this weekend.

However, he stressed that Leeds have the ability to get at any team for 90 minutes and Lampard’s side should be wary about getting physically steamrolled by Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds following the Aston Villa game: “It’s an extra day for Everton [that they have had to recover] so they do have an advantage.

“But I just think Leeds, the one thing they have got going for them and I think it’s a massive thing, is I’ve never seen a side keep going at the same tempo, with the same desire.

“The supporters have something to cheer for 89, 90, 98 minutes and if I was Everton I’d be thinking if we’re not right at this today we’re going to get steamrollered.”

Leeds and Everton played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the season at Elland Road in August.