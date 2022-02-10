Former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that the Manchester United players should focus on their performances rather than giving their opinion on who should be their next manager.

Ralf Rangnick will remain in interim charge of Manchester United until the end of the season, when the club are expected to bring in their next permanent manager.

Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be the favourite to become the next Manchester United boss and is reportedly keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current campaign.

There are claims that the Manchester United dressing room are heavily in favour of appointing the Argentine as their next manager, but Fjortoft stressed that it is not their job.

He insists that the players must put in more thought in their performances rather than think about who should be managing them from next season.

The former striker took to Twitter and wrote: “So many reports on what Man United- players ‘want’.

“‘Want this one out, want this one in’.

“Time for them to concentrate on things they can influence on the pitch

“Time to understand what the Man United-fans want: Performances on the pitch.”

Rangnick is believed to be in favour of bringing in Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as the next Manchester United manager.