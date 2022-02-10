Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh has revealed that Cardiff City boss Steve Morison’s desire to sign him in January and promise of regular senior minutes were key to him choosing to join the Bluebirds.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wanted Drameh to remain at Elland Road beyond the recently concluded winter transfer window to supplement the senior squad, with the club dealing with injuries to players across all departments.

But Drameh, in a bid to earn regular senior game time, pushed for the exit and the Argentine opted to not stand in his way, resulting in him joining Championship outfit Cardiff City in mid-January on a six-month loan.

The right-back has revealed that the desire showed by Bluebirds boss Morison was key to him choosing the Cardiff City Stadium as his loan destination last month.

Drameh added that Morison was in constant contact with his representatives prior to the move, which showed him that Cardiff wanted his services, while his new boss also guaranteed him regular first team minutes, which convinced him that they were the perfect club for him.

“My agent was telling me he was on the phone to my agent every day and, as a player, you want to feel wanted”, Drameh was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“When you hear the manager’s been on the phone Monday, been on the phone Tuesday, been on the phone Wednesday, I was like ‘This seems like the perfect place to come’.

“He said he’d guarantee me game-time and that’s why I’m here, to play, and the manager’s desire to bring me in, that’s what made it a perfect place for me to come.”

Morison, who had a spell at Leeds as a player, has so far stuck to his promise, starting Drameh in all of Cardiff’s last five Championship games on the trot.