Simon Jordan has insisted that Leeds United need to plan to have a bigger squad if they have ambitions of playing in Europe moving forward.

After a top-ten finish in their first season back in the Premier League, Leeds have struggled this term and are sitting in 15th in the Premier League standings.

Leeds fans were hopeful that they would add to their squad in January amidst a spate of injuries but Marcelo Bielsa decided against signing anyone in the winter transfer window.

Jordan admitted that Leeds were not expecting to spend most of the season in the bottom half of the league table but to improve on last year, the Whites needed to sign more players.

Bielsa is known for preferring a small squad but the former Crystal Palace owner stressed that if the Whites have the ambition of playing in Europe, they need to plan for bigger squads going forward.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Leeds United would never have expected to find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the division in the way they have most of this season, granted, with a vast depletion of the squad.

“If they have got a vast depletion of the squad surely they should have been able to buy people to be able to supplement some of the necessities that they had.

“If they are reducing their squad by Patrick Bamford being injured or the boy that West Ham tried to sign laughably from Leeds and Luke Ayling, they should have had enough of a squad to be able to cater for that.

“If they are to launch a campaign for Europe by God they will need a bigger squad.

“Leeds have got a lot to do to move from where they are now to being a top-six side.”

Leeds will hope to move further away from the relegation zone with three points when they visit Everton on Saturday.