Fixture: Liverpool vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting side and substitutes to welcome Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City outfit to Anfield this evening in the Premier League.

Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the table to 12 points on Wednesday and though Liverpool have two games in hand they cannot afford any slip-ups.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were last in action in the FA Cup and grabbed a 3-1 win over Championship side Cardiff City.

They have though lost their last two Premier League games against Leicester.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal this evening, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson at full-back. In central defence, Klopp picks Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones, while the attack is led by Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Harvey Elliott and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool Team vs Leicester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Elliott