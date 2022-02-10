Simon Jordan has insisted that Manchester United have no reason to seek the opinion of their players on who should be their next manager.

It has emerged that the Manchester United dressing room are overwhelmingly in favour of the club appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

The Argentine is the favourite for the job and is claimed to be keen to move on from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The players seemingly want the former Spurs boss but Jordan stressed that he is not sure that Pochettino is the answer for Manchester United’s problems going forward.

And he stressed that the Manchester United players have no business in having a say on who should be their next manager.

He insisted that the Manchester United board should stay away from taking the opinion of the players before appointing their new manager at the end of the season.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Pochettino, for me, is not the emperor’s new clothes but he is not far from it in my view.

“I think he is a very good manager, I think he did a very good job at Tottenham but to be honest with you, I am not sure he is the answer for Manchester United.

“I am not sure Ralf Rangnick is the answer, I am not sure who the answer is but it shouldn’t be an envoy of players, whose opinion is not sought or not needed.

“And if it is sought by the people at Man United, they need to bang their heads.

“If they think getting advice from players is a good thing then they should perhaps sleep on it and if they wake up in the morning and they still think it’s a good thing, then they should go back to bed.

“But it’s not players who should be determining whether a manager is employed, irrespective of how much bloody power these players think they have got.”

Manchester United are also considering the names of Erik ten Hag and Luis Enrique for their managerial vacancy.