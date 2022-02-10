Manchester United have managed to secure a massive sell-on clause in a deal that will see Andreas Pereira move to Brazilian outfit Flamengo on a permanent basis, according to The Athletic.

Pereira has been plying his trade back in his homeland at Flamengo, joining on a season-long loan deal last August.

The midfielder impressed with his performances on the pitch for Flamengo and they are keen to add him to their ranks on a permanent basis.

And Manchester United have reached an agreement with the Rio de Janeiro outfit over a €10.5m fee for Pereira’s signature, significantly lower than the €20m option in his contract to make his move permanent.

However, the Red Devils have managed to secure a sizeable sell-on clause in Pereira’s deal to join Flamengo permanently.

The Brazilian top flight club will have to pay a massive 25 per cent of any fee they receive for the 26-year-old in the future to the Mancunians.

Pereira joined Manchester United as a 16-year-old, but struggled to carve out a long-term future at Old Trafford, having four different spells out on loan including his current stint.

The Brazilian’s last competitive appearance for Manchester United came in the 2019/20 season but has enjoyed better fortunes at Flamengo, where he will now play on a permanent basis.