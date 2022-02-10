Manchester United are keen not to waste any time in their pursuit to bring in a new manager at the end of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ralf Rangnick will remain in charge of the team until the end of the season when Manchester United are expected to bring in a new manager.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag have emerged as the top two contenders to become the next manager at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is claimed to be Rangnick’s choice, while the Manchester United dressing room are in favour of bringing in Pochettino.

Manchester United are keen to make sure that they do not waste too much time in their pursuit of the new manager.

The Premier League giants want to conduct a thorough recruitment process before appointing the new manager.

But Manchester United are aware that they have missed out on top-class managers in the past due to their indecision.

Pochettino is believed to be the favourite but the Argentine could also become an option for Real Madrid in the summer.

Manchester United want to speed along the process in the coming weeks to make sure that they have the manager they want in place before the summer.