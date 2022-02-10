Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners had a quiet January transfer window and will look to go with what they have got as they look for a top four spot.

The Gunners sit in sixth in the league standings with 36 points, four off fourth placed West Ham, on whom they boast three games in hand.

However, this evening’s opponents Wolves are only two points behind Arsenal and beat the Gunners on their last visit to Molineux.

Arteta picks Aaron Ramsdale in goal tonight, while at the back he opts for Cedric and Kieran Tierney as full-backs, with Ben White and Gabriel in the centre.

In midfield, Arsenal have Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, while Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.

If Arteta needs to shake things up he has options on the bench to call for, including Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe.

Bernd Leno is not in the squad, having tested positive for covid.

Arsenal Team vs Wolves

Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Okonkwo, Awe, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Nketiah