Manchester United are considering their option of continuing with Ralf Rangnick until December before bringing in Luis Enrique on a long-term deal, according to the Daily Star.

The Premier League giants are in the middle of a process to identify their next permanent manager and want to agree on a deal before the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be favoured by the Manchester United dressing room and Rangnick is believed to be pushing the credentials of the Ajax coach.

Manchester United are also looking at Spain coach Luis Enrique as a serious candidate but the World Cup this year means he could be out of reach for the moment.

But it has been claimed that Manchester United are exploring the option of getting the Spaniard regardless of the World Cup.

Enrique is unlikely to leave the Spain job before the World Cup and therefore, Manchester United are considering a left-field option.

The Red Devils are plotting the possibility of keeping Rangnick in interim charge until the end of December when Enrique will be free to take up the Manchester United job.

The Spaniard’s success at Barcelona and his commitment to attacking football are a serious attraction for the Manchester United decision-makers.

Pochettino remains the favourite to take charge in the summer but Manchester United are keen to explore more options and candidates.