Neil Redfearn is of the view that Leeds United star Rodrigo plays the number 10 role correctly by moving into the area behind the striker from elsewhere rather than just staying in that space, which is a mistake English players in his position make.

Rodrigo started for the second Premier League game in a row for Leeds since returning from an injury on Wednesday and caught the eye with a stellar outing in his team’s 3-3 draw away at Aston Villa.

The Spaniard played a part in all three of Leeds’ goals at Villa Park including an assist, coming alive in a number 10 role, just behind the striker.

Former Leeds boss Redfearn is impressed with Rodrigo’s performance against the Lions and stressed one key aspect of his game in the number 10 role which he gets right is that he never stays in that position, but always arrive into that area.

Redfearn further explained that unlike Rodrigo, who moves into the space behind the striker, English players in the number 10 role usually remain in that area waiting to be picked up, which is a mistake.

“I thought Rodrigo was outstanding, the timing of his movement”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We make a mistake in this country when we play a 10, they actually play in that 10 slot.

“If we wrote a shape down, 4-2-3-1, and we put the 10 in there.

“English players play in there. Rodrigo arrived in there.

“He was never stood in there to be picked up, he was always arriving in that space just in front of the Villa back four, just in behind Dan James.

“He did it superbly well, he kept getting on it, picking little passes and he looked like he could score goals.”

Leeds are currently 15th in the standings and are now gearing up for a crucial Premier League clash against Everton at the weekend, with both teams coming into the clash searching for three points to get as far away from the relegation spots as possible.