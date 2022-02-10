Sunderland are locked in advanced talks with Alex Neil over their vacant managerial role as they look to bring in a new boss before the weekend, according to Sky Sport News.

The Black Cats are on the lookout for a new boss following the dismissal of Lee Johnson, owing to a poor run of results in League One.

Johnson’s last game in charge saw Sunderland lose 6-0 to Bolton Wanderers, while they have since lost their next two league outings as well, further seeing their chances of automatic promotion fade away.

The Sunderland hierarchy had stepped up efforts to bring in a new manager and were close to appointing Roy Keane for a second stint at the Stadium of Light, but talks have since broken down.

Keane has turned down the opportunity to take the reins at Sunderland again, forcing the club’s chiefs to turn to alternative options.

And the Sunderland hierarchy are now in advanced talks with former Preston North End boss Neil over the vacant managerial post.

The Wearside giants want a new manager before their League One clash against Wimbledon at the weekend and are locked in negotiations with Neil.

In addition to Neil, Grant McCann, and Sabri Lamouchi are the other names under consideration for the Sunderland hot seat.