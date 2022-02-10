Simon Jordan believes Sunderland’s doomed pursuit of Roy Keane for their managerial vacancy was more sentimental than driven by football logic.

Keane emerged as the board’s favourite to become the next Sunderland manager after the club sacked Lee Johnson earlier this month.

Talks continued between the two sides for days but they ultimately did not lead to an agreement and the 51-year-old will not become the Sunderland manager again.

And Jordan conceded that Keane would not have been the right fit for Sunderland given where he is in his career at this moment in time.

He feels Sunderland’s pursuit of the former midfielder was driven more out of sentimentality about his previous stint at the Stadium of Light and for what he was as a player rather than any football reason.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I am not sure Roy would have been a fit.

“I am not sure at this stage of his evolution as a broadcaster, as a football man, as a person that coaches that Roy would have been the right person for Sunderland.

“He certainly did the first time around but then you saw the difficulty he had with Marcus Evans at Ipswich and then the challenges he had and it was a resounding failure at Ipswich.

“I think it was a sentimental one rather than a realistic one.

“There was a sentiment about Roy Keane being very good, Roy Keane the player and Roy Keane the former Sunderland manager.

“But what Roy Keane have you got now?”

Former Norwich City and Preston North End boss Alex Neil is now reportedly in advanced talks to become the Sunderland manager.

Sunderland want a new manager in place before they visit Wimbledon this weekend.