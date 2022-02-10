Leeds United loan star Cody Drameh has revealed that he is in constant contact with his parent club as he continues his development and they have instructed him to be more aggressive on the pitch for current side Cardiff City.

The right-back left Elland Road on loan in January, joining Championship outfit Cardiff in the hopes of clocking up senior minutes on a regular basis.

Drameh has started all five of the Bluebirds’ last five league games on the trot and caught the eye with a stellar outing on Wednesday in their 4-0 thrashing of Peterborough United, registering an assist in addition to helping his team keep a clean sheet.

The 20-year-old has revealed that he has regular meetings with his parent club Leeds and they have asked him to be more aggressive on the pitch for Cardiff, making good use of his physical qualities.

Drameh added that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff are responsible for some good qualities he is able to show on the pitch, while he also thanked his current manager Steve Morison for getting the best out of him.

“Some of the stuff you see on the pitch is from Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff”, Drameh was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“That’s credit to them.

“We have a lot of meetings at Leeds and the feedback from them to me is to be more aggressive and be on the front foot because you see my physique and stuff, I’ve got it, I just need to apply it.

“Credit to Steve [Morison] as well for bringing the best out of me.”

Drameh will be determined to take his game to the next level under Morison’s tutelage and return to Elland Road as a much-improved player at the end of this season