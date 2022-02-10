FC Porto midfielder Marko Grujic has admitted the players at the Estadio do Dragao did not expect to see Luis Diaz depart for Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Diaz became the Reds’ only addition to their squad in the last transfer window, arriving at Anfield in a £50m move from Portuguese giants Porto.

The Colombian made his Liverpool debut in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Cardiff City, and marked the occasion with an assist, much to the delight of the home fans at Anfield.

Grujic, Diaz’s former team-mate at the Estadio do Dragao, has admitted the Primeira Liga side will miss the Colombian’s services a lot, give how much of an influential presence he was in attack for them.

The midfielder explained that within the dressing room the players did not expect the transfer to happen and it went through quickly.

“As players, we didn’t expect it to happen”, Grujic told The Athletic.

“It all happened so fast after Luis went away with the national team so we didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to him.

“We will miss him so much because he’s a great player.

“He scored a lot of important goals for us.

“Any squad losing someone of his calibre would miss him because he has the quality to make a big difference in games.

“He’s capable of changing games in the space of just one second.”

Diaz’s signing has provided Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with one more option in attack and fans will be hoping he will go from strength in the coming games following a promising debut on Merseyside.