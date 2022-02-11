Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has insisted that the overindulgent Manchester United players should not be granted their wish of being managed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United are in the middle of identifying their next manager, the appointment of whom they are planning to finalise before the end of the season.

Pochettino is the favourite to become the next Manchester United manager and the players are reportedly in favour of the Argentine taking charge of the club in the summer.

Many have insisted that Manchester United must not pander to the players and appoint the manager they think would be right for the club.

Keys has gone a step further and stressed that the club should appoint anyone but Pochettino since the players want him.

He stressed that the Manchester United stars have been indulged for too long and some of them need to be sold as well.

The veteran broadcaster said on Twitter: “[Jose] Mourinho was right – finishing 2nd with the bunch of misfits and prima donnas at Old Trafford was his greatest achievement – and they’re supposed to be better now.

“They want Pochettino?

“I’d make sure they got anyone but – and ship the lot out.”

Erik ten Hag and Spain head coach Luis Enrique are also believed to be on Manchester United’s radar.