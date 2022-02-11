Aston Villa are hopeful that Philippe Coutinho will push Barcelona to accept a lower transfer fee for him in the summer transfer window.

Coutinho has made an instant impact since arriving at Aston Villa and has scored twice and provided two assists in his first three appearances for the club.

Aston Villa signed him on loan from Barcelona in January and they have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €40m.

Barcelona are reportedly not expecting Aston Villa to pay that figure even if they decide to sign him on a permanent contract at the end of the season.

According to Catalan daily Sport, the Villans are hoping that player will provide his help to convince Barcelona to lower the transfer fee.

Villa do not want to pay the €40m figure they agreed with Barcelona for Coutinho in the summer.

The Premier League club will offer him a contract in the coming months and are expecting some help from the Brazilian in negotiations with Barcelona.

However, the final call will be taken by Coutinho, who is yet to decide whether to stay beyond his loan stint at Villa.

The Brazilian wants to know about Aston Villa’s ambitions going forward before committing his future to the club.