Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was in favour of signing Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo in the winter transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Nagelsmann has been clear about the positive impact he feels new signings can have on a squad in the January transfer window.

The Bayern Munich coach was indeed keen to add to his squad in the winter window but the club failed to make any significant additions.

Denis Zakaria was a player the German coach wanted, but Juventus signed him from Borussia Monchengladbach in January.

And according to German daily Bild, Nagelsmann was also interested in getting his hands on Manchester City star Cancelo.

He is a big admirer of the Portugal international and requested Bayern Munich consider signing him in January.

But Manchester City were not interested in letting the player go and not for a knock-down fee.

He has been an important player for Manchester City and Cancelo was never likely to leave the club.

The Portuguese also signed a new contract earlier this month, which tied him down to the club until 2027.

It remains to be seen if Bayern Munich will try to sign him in the summer.