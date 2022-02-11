Steve Pienaar, Dave Vos’ former assistant at Ajax Under-18s, has admitted he was disappointed the Rangers coach left his post in the Netherlands for job a Ibrox as he was learning a lot working with him.

Vos left the Dutch giants for Rangers last year to support new Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst as his assistant at Ibrox.

The 38-year-old was managing Ajax Under-18s in his homeland, where he was assisted by Pienaar for a six-month spell.

And Pienaar has admitted he was disappointed that Vos left his post at Ajax, as he was learning a lot from him during their time working together.

However, Pienaar revealed he told Vos that he was happy for him that he got a job at one of the biggest European clubs in Rangers.

“Every coach has dreams to move up and Dave told us before the season that he saw himself as a head coach somewhere”, Pienaar told The Athletic.

“Before we played Besiktas [in the UEFA Youth League in late November] I was going to the UK for my course when he informed me about Rangers.

“I told him I was happy for him as Glasgow is a beautiful club and one of the biggest in Europe.

“But I was disappointed, as I was learning a lot from him.”

Although Rangers surrendered their lead in the Scottish Premiership to Celtic, the coaching department, including Van Bronckhorst and Vos, have been able to get them firing again, with the Gers winning both of their last two league outings.