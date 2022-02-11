David Prutton is of the view that Everton, with the form they are in, are there for the taking and stressed Leeds United must seize the opportunity to get a win in their upcoming Premier League clash.

A spirited performance away at Aston Villa on Wednesday saw Leeds getting one point in a six-goal thriller, but they are still 15th in the standings, just six points away from the drop zone.

The Whites’ next top flight clash at the weekend will see them travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton, who are right below them in the table with a four-point gap.

Ex-Leeds star Prutton insists Everton are there for the taking in Saturday’s clash and Leeds need to make the most of the opportunity, with both teams going into the game in search of points to get as far away from the relegation spots as possible.

Prutton believes Leeds will be able to ensure their survival in the top flight this season without relying on results of other teams, provided they manage to do their own business.

“Everton have sleepwalked into this position off the back of a toxic relationship between the former manager and the side”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“From their point of view, they are hoping that Frank Lampard is coming in at just the right time and the players are coming in at just at the right time.

“But this is an Everton side that is there for the taking and Leeds need to make sure that’s the case.

“You look above Leeds and they have got two games in hand on Brentford who have been on a ridiculously long winless run.

“With the teams in and around them, you have got to keep an eye on their results.

“Leeds, though, are firmly in the camp where, if they do their own business, then they will be fine.”

Everton and Leeds played out a 2-2 draw earlier this season when they locked horns at Elland Road but both teams will be looking for a win come Saturday.