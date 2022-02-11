Tottenham Hotspur new boy Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that he has found that football in England is faster and more physical than what he was used to in Italy.

Kulusevski joined Tottenham on an 18-month loan from Juventus in January for a fee of €10m and the deal includes an option to buy, which will become an obligation under certain conditions, for an additional fee of €35m.

The winger made his debut for Tottenham in their 3-2 defeat at home against Southampton where he came on for a 14-minute cameo.

The Swede has conceded that the football in England is different to what he was used to in Italy and on his first day in training he realised everything was being done at pace and was more physical.

He told Sky Italia: “The first day I got here, I saw how they were training and I noticed that they were going at a much faster pace.

“There were a lot more sprints and there was a lot more physical contact.”

Kulusevski struggled at Juventus under Massimiliano Allegri and was reduced to being a bit-part player in Turin.

He conceded that under the Italian he was struggling to play his natural game but the Swede is now prepared to move on.

Asked what went wrong under Allegri, the winger said: “I don’t know, sometimes football is like this.

“I found little less space and I couldn’t be myself.

“I couldn’t do what I have inside me but life goes on.”