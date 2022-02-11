John Barnes is of the view that the criticism aimed at Dele Alli over his dress sense is blown out of proportion and agrees with Everton boss Frank Lampard’s view on the situation.

Alli moved to Everton from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis on deadline day of the January transfer window, as he looks to breathe life into his faltering career following an underwhelming few seasons in north London.

The 25-year-old has been on the receiving end of criticism recently over the way he dresses and his other lifestyle choices outside of football, but Everton boss Lampard defended him and made it clear that he is only bothered about what the Toffees new boy does on the pitch.

Former top flight star Barnes has revealed he agrees with Lampard on how he sees the criticism aimed at Alli and insists only the player’s attitude matters and not his dress sense.

Barnes added that the criticism aimed at Alli is blown out of proportion as the way he dresses is irrelevant and the things that matter are his performance on the pitch, his approach to training and being a humble and model professional.

“From a dress perspective [what Alli wears], it’s immaterial”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“Frank Lampard said it himself; he doesn’t care what Dele wears as long as he performs on the pitch, works hard in training, is humble and a good professional.

“It’s a storm in a teacup, it doesn’t matter what he wears as far as I’m concerned.

“His attitude is much more important.”

Alli made his debut in Everton’s 3-1 top flight loss against Newcastle United earlier this week, but struggled to impress and fans will be hoping he will be able to find his rhythm soon.