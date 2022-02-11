Everton boss Frank Lampard has insisted he has no extra motivation going into the Premier League clash against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United owing to the “Spygate” controversy while he was at Derby County.

Goodison Park at the weekend will play host to Everton taking on Leeds in a top flight setting, a game which also sees the former Derby County boss coming face to face with Bielsa on the tactical battlefield.

Lampard, while he was managing Derby, and Bielsa made the headlines back in 2019 for the wrong reasons when an intruder was caught at the Rams’ Moor Farm training ground, allegedly sent by the Argentine to spy on their rivals, which was dubbed “Spygate”.

Even though bad blood existed between Lampard and Bielsa at one time, the Everton boss has insisted he has complete respect for Bielsa as a manager now, given his unique style of going about his business.

Lampard added that the “Spygate” incident does not serve as additional motivation when taking on Leeds as it was a long time ago and stressed his team are only focusing on themselves.

Asked whether there is any extra motivation for the Leeds clash owing to what happened while he was at Derby, Lampard told a press conference: “No, not at all, not at all.

“It is very long-gone history, couple of years or whatever.

“A lot has happened since then, for me, for Leeds.

“I have got actually complete respect for Marcelo Bielsa as a coach.

“The way he works is relatively unique, the results he gets out of it and the players, a good team to watch if you are a neutral because of the energy in their team.

“So, I have got a lot of respect for them.

“No, we just go up against them worrying about ourselves, trying to get a result and that is how I feel personally too.”

Leeds and Everton are currently 15th and 16th, respectively, in the top flight standings and both teams go into the weekend’s clash searching for a win as they look to distance themselves from the drop zone.