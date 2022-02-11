Eddie Howe has revealed that improving Newcastle United’s out-of-possession play has been the key area he and his coaching staff have given top priority to since taking the reins at St James’ Park.

Howe took charge at Newcastle in early November, replacing Steve Bruce, under whom the club failed to win a single Premier League game this season.

Under the 44-year-old, the Magpies have won three top flight games, including their last two and in the process managed to claw out of the drop zone, although they only have a one point gap at present

The Newcastle faithful are fully backing Howe, who is increasingly moulding the Magpies into playing his style of football, and he has revealed improving the club’s out-of-possession play has been his top priority.

Howe added that he and his coaching staff have also worked with the players to improve their defensive shape and stressed the aim is to build a firm foundation to the team based on his philosophies, on which further improvements can be made.

“[On the pitch], I’d say we’ve worked incredibly hard on our defensive shape and our out-of-possession play has taken priority over everything”, Howe told Sky Sports.

“I think if you have a firm foundation to the team, you can then build other aspects on that.

“That’s taken our main body of work but we have tried to mould our philosophy into every aspect of the team, so that’s in possession, too, like set plays, but we’re very early in that work – some things take longer to come out than others.”

A crucial 3-1 win over Everton earlier this week has seen Newcastle win back-to-back games for the first time this season and they will be aiming for three-in-row on Sunday when they take on Aston Villa.